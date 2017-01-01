Introduction

Running your business is difficult enough. Compliance with various mandates, regulations, and laws is essential for continued growth and success, but navigating this landscape is often a burden.

We built Certification Hero to help you make sense of the various laws, mandates, certifications, and standards that your business is likely to be affected by, and to inform on which certifications and standards are important for your business to have, as well as what to look for in your vendors to best protect your business.