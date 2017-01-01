Learn about various laws and certifications that impact your business and how to use them to your advantage.Crafted by
Running your business is difficult enough. Compliance with various mandates, regulations, and laws is essential for continued growth and success, but navigating this landscape is often a burden.
We built Certification Hero to help you make sense of the various laws, mandates, certifications, and standards that your business is likely to be affected by, and to inform on which certifications and standards are important for your business to have, as well as what to look for in your vendors to best protect your business.
Knowledge is half the battle. Action is the other. Knowing what actions to take and which certifications are most important for your organization is the first step to success.
The legal aspect is essential, but to complicate things further, compliance with various independent organizations is increasingly important for your customers. While laws and mandates are well defined, independent certifications are much harder to make sense of.
Standards play an important role in many industries. While some standards have governing bodies that grant certifications for compliance, many rely on self governance and adherence. Implementing standards based practices is vital to your organization's success.
In addition to the standard laws that govern businesses, many industries have specific mandates and regulations that govern how they operate. Doing business or even just collecting user data internationally introduces additional laws and regulations that must be followed.
OpenID Connect is an authentication protocol based on the OAuth 2.0 family of specifications enacted by organizations like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.
The Service Organization Control 2 Report is a standard auditing report governed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996) provides data privacy and security provisions for protecting medical records.
General Data Protection Regulation is an upcoming regulation enacted by the EU that aims to strengthen and unify data protection for individuals within the EU.
Real Estate Standards Organization develops, promotes, and maintains electronic commerce standards for the real estate industry in the United States.